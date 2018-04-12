TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,859 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.93% of SPX worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter valued at $17,643,000. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $6,213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $4,713,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,005,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,542 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 396,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SPX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE SPXC opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,390.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.97 and a 1-year high of $33.93.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

