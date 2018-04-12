Tierion Market Cap Reaches $30.95 Million (CRYPTO:TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 3:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0722 or 0.00001044 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, BigONE, Liqui and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00817130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015331 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00174676 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Liqui, HitBTC, BigONE, EtherDelta and ChaoEX. It is not possible to purchase Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tierion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.