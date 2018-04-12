TimesCoin (TMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $0.00

TimesCoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. TimesCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TimesCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TimesCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One TimesCoin coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00009600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003062 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00817886 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015310 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014596 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00174070 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TimesCoin Coin Profile

TimesCoin launched on September 12th, 2013. TimesCoin’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The official website for TimesCoin is www.btc38.com/altcoin/tmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Era coins (TimesCoin, referred to TMC) is a BTC38.com introduced virtual computing unit, free of charge to all users. BTC38 decided to give out 50% of their transaction fee as a dividend to people holding TimesCoins. It's a different way of funding, you could see it as a shares sell, so they produced 16 million TMC and sold it to their users. Now each user that holds TMC gets a % of the trading fees applied by BTC38. For example is there are 20 BTC generated in one day in trading fees on their platform, 10 BTC are kept by the company and another 10 BTC get divided to the owners of TMC. At the moment there are 5 million TM in circulation so if you own 500.000, you would get 10% of 10 BTC, so you would get 1 BTC at the end of the day, assuming the trading fees for that day were 20 BTC. “

Buying and Selling TimesCoin

TimesCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX. It is not presently possible to buy TimesCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TimesCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TimesCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

