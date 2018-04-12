Contrasting TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (TCYMF) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP)

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE: FDP) and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fresh Del Monte Produce and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.09 billion 0.58 $120.80 million N/A N/A TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) $8.37 billion 1.38 $176.88 million N/A N/A

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) has higher revenue and earnings than Fresh Del Monte Produce.

Profitability

This table compares Fresh Del Monte Produce and TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.96% 6.70% 4.51% TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) 2.94% 7.52% 2.97%

Dividends

Fresh Del Monte Produce pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) does not pay a dividend. Fresh Del Monte Produce has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos. The company also produces and distributes prepared fruits and vegetables, juices, beverages, snacks, poultry, and meat products. In addition, it engages in ocean freight business; and manufacturing plastic and box products, such as bins, trays, bags, and boxes. The company offers its products under the DEL MONTE brand, as well as under other brands, such as UTC, Rosy, Fruit Express, Just Juice, Fruitini, and other regional brands. It markets and distributes its products to retail stores, club stores, wholesalers, distributors, and foodservice operators. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

TINGYI(CAYMAN ISL) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the Peoples Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, Instant Food, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, bottled water, juice drinks, carbonated drinks, sandwich crackers, egg rolls, cakes, and vitamin and milk drinks primarily under the Master Kong brand. The company also trades in spare parts of machineries and raw materials; provides logistics and properties management services; and offers management services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a sales network of 598 sales offices and 69 warehouses, which served 33,653 wholesalers and 116,222 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the Peoples Republic of China.

