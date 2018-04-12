Titcoin Price Up 7.7% This Week (CRYPTO:TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $279,239.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,775.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $717.95 or 0.09183900 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00033985 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00189938 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.01659640 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00021604 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016671 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002515 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004255 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. The official website for Titcoin is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Titcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

