Tokio Marine (TKOMY) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS: TKOMY) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Tokio Marine to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Tokio Marine pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Tokio Marine pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.71% 5.76% 0.92% Tokio Marine Competitors 2.83% 0.53% -0.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tokio Marine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $48.40 billion $2.52 billion 13.70 Tokio Marine Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.11

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tokio Marine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine Competitors 477 1889 1832 83 2.36

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Tokio Marine’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tokio Marine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company operates in four segments: Domestic property and casualty insurance, Domestic life insurance, Overseas insurance, and Finance and others. The Domestic property and casualty insurance segment comprises underwriting property and casualty insurance in Japan and related investments. The Domestic life insurance segment comprises underwriting of life insurance in Japan and related investments. The Overseas insurance segment comprises underwriting of insurance overseas and related investments. The Finance and others segment comprises investment advisory, investment trusts services, staffing business, facility management business and nursing care services. The Company’s domestic and overseas subsidiaries are engaged in domestic non-life insurance, financial and general businesses, international insurance and domestic life insurance.

