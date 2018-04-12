Topaz Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00003044 BTC on major exchanges. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00790270 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00015717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00160499 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Topaz Coin Coin Profile

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Topaz Coin Coin Trading

Topaz Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Topaz Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Topaz Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Topaz Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

