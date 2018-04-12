Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) Given News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media stories about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.9406942468712 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOWR. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on shares of Tower International from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of TOWR stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $596.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. Tower International has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.15 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Tower International will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower International

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

