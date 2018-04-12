Trade Token Achieves Market Cap of $29.82 Million (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Trade Token has a total market cap of $29.82 million and approximately $684,874.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trade Token token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, IDEX and HitBTC. During the last week, Trade Token has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00800194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00015399 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012940 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00162347 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00058748 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Trade Token Token Profile

Trade Token launched on November 30th, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,809,451 tokens. Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io.

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC, Kucoin, OKEx, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy Trade Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.