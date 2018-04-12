Traders Buy iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (AGG) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund (BMV:AGG) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $146.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.21 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $73.08 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund had the 5th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund traded down ($0.24) for the day and closed at $106.77

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2434 per share. This is an increase from iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGG. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Barclays Aggregate Bond Fund by 267.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period.

