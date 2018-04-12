Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR)

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,622 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 445% compared to the average daily volume of 481 put options.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 1,444,822 shares of KKR & Co. L.P. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $45,771,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $9,765,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 47,750,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,005,615,000 after buying an additional 2,194,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,153,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,980,000 after buying an additional 3,024,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,914,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,448,000 after buying an additional 801,196 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,215,000 after buying an additional 844,754 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. L.P. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,825,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded KKR & Co. L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. L.P. from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. L.P. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9,740.88, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. KKR & Co. L.P. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $941.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.36 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

