Traders Buy High Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Put Options (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,781 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,278% compared to the typical daily volume of 347 put options.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2,174.37, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.52. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $33.68.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $126.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.67 million. equities analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, COO Thomas E. Mcdonough sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $254,273.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 159,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $132,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,515 shares of company stock worth $396,945 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Buy High Volume of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Put Options (SKT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-tanger-factory-outlet-centers-put-options-skt-updated.html.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.