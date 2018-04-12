Traders Sell Halliburton (HAL) on Strength (HAL)

Investors sold shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $69.71 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $122.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $52.47 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Halliburton had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Halliburton traded up $2.26 for the day and closed at $48.82

Several research firms have commented on HAL. Piper Jaffray set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.70.

The stock has a market cap of $40,735.80, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 59.02%.

In related news, EVP Robb L. Voyles sold 39,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 29,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,008,996 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 88,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 38,076 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

