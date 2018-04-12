TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.83 Million

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, TransferCoin has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00020229 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. TransferCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00204908 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010182 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 6,416,985 coins. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Transfer is a new cryptocurrency that will feature a uniquely implemented and decentralized p2p anonymization feature via Proof of Stake protocol extensions. Their decentralized network aims to be a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange. Transactions are lightning-fast at just 60 seconds confirmation time.Their main goal is availability on all possible devices and using all kinds of Internet services. Such as email, sms, social networks. Latest Updates Cross-Send was done completely custom by infernoman. (Cross-Send allows you to spend Transfercoin where Bitcoin is accepted.)MAC Wallet Trading. Transfercoin is the first to do this.Full implementation of secp256k1 for ecdsa sig's.Dark features working based off of dash 0.12.0. (Stealth addresses, Darksend,Encrypted Messaging, Masternodes)Staking and Masternodes in the same wallet. (If your running a masternode in your wallet) Masternodes and Staking in an Android Wallet.”

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransferCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.