TransMontaigne (TLP) Given a $45.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $45.00 price target on TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TLP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMontaigne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Wells Fargo initiated coverage on shares of TransMontaigne in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of TransMontaigne in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.17.

NYSE TLP traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 29,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,165. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. TransMontaigne has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.86, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.19.

TransMontaigne (NYSE:TLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. TransMontaigne had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.56%. sell-side analysts predict that TransMontaigne will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLP. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMontaigne in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMontaigne in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of TransMontaigne by 88.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of TransMontaigne by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 19,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TransMontaigne by 32.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

About TransMontaigne

TransMontaigne Partners L.P. provides integrated terminaling, storage, transportation, and related services. The company offers its services to customers engaged in the trading, distribution, and marketing of light and heavy refined petroleum products, crude oil, chemicals, fertilizers, and other liquid products.

