HM Payson & Co. Sells 758 Shares of The Travelers Companies (TRV)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $8,254,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,520,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.29. 1,092,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37,419.07, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total transaction of $1,440,113.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Schermerhorn sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $166,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,912 shares of company stock valued at $29,890,095 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Bank of America upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of The Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.07.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

