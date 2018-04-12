Insider Buying: Black Diamond Group (BDI) Director Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Director Trevor Haynes purchased 30,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

Trevor Haynes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 27th, Trevor Haynes purchased 6,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.33 per share, with a total value of C$15,145.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Trevor Haynes purchased 5,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,900.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Trevor Haynes purchased 7,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.41 per share, with a total value of C$18,075.00.

BDI traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.53. 60,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,085. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$4.22.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.17 million. Black Diamond Group had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.30 to C$3.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.70 to C$3.40 in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.08.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/trevor-haynes-purchases-30000-shares-of-black-diamond-group-bdi-stock-updated-updated.html.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells portable workforce accommodation and space rental solutions. The Camps & Lodging segment provides workforce accommodation solutions ranging from basic accommodation unit rental to turnkey lodging. This segment's lodging services include camps with on-site management of catering and housekeeping personnel and front desk services, as well as fresh water and waste water management, electricity, television, telephone, Internet, and consumables, such as fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.