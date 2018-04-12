TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Getting Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TRI Pointe Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the construction company an impact score of 45.6200984517535 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TPH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.71. 1,027,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,092. TRI Pointe Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2,558.51, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that TRI Pointe Group will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TRI Pointe Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

