Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) will announce $27.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Triangle Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.38 million. Triangle Capital posted sales of $30.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Triangle Capital will report full-year sales of $27.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.36 million to $115.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $123.20 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triangle Capital.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.85 million. Triangle Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCAP shares. UBS upgraded Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered Triangle Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triangle Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triangle Capital by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Triangle Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triangle Capital stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.72. 554,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.84, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. Triangle Capital has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 43.15, a quick ratio of 43.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

