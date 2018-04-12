Triggers Market Cap Reaches $24.79 Million (CRYPTO:TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Triggers token can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00011131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. Triggers has a market capitalization of $24.79 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00834755 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014387 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00042270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176658 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00061221 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocksafe is a decentralized protocol for managing access to firearms. Blocksafe is being built on Lisk as a sidechain and is powered by the Trigger (TRIG) token, the native currency within the Blocksafe system. “

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is not possible to buy Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

