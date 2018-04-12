TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “TriMas expects its EPS for 2018 will be between $1.60 and $1.75, which reflects year-over-year growth of 20% at the mid-point. It anticipates organic sales to be up around 3% and operating margin to be in the 10-12% range this year. TriMas remains focused on realignment actions through its new segment structure. Further, it is expected to benefit from the company’s focus on leveraging the TriMas Business Model. Also, its continued efforts to improve quality and on-time delivery will drive the Aerospace segment’s results. Stable order patterns and consistent demand level will also assist the segment’s performance. Moreover, the stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, TriMas' results will be marred by currency volatility. Escalating steel prices will also put pressure on margin performance.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of TriMas in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $29.00 price target on shares of TriMas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TriMas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.35. 118,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,532. TriMas has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1,272.17, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $195.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.36 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts expect that TriMas will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in TriMas by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 174,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 68,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

