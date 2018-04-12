Trinity Mirror (TNI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Trinity Mirror (LON:TNI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Trinity Mirror from GBX 75 ($1.06) to GBX 85 ($1.20) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.97) price objective on shares of Trinity Mirror in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 77 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Trinity Mirror in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Trinity Mirror stock traded up GBX 0.83 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 84.83 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 138,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,597. Trinity Mirror has a one year low of GBX 65.20 ($0.92) and a one year high of GBX 121.75 ($1.72).

In other Trinity Mirror news, insider Simon Fox sold 73,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.22), for a total value of £62,786.02 ($88,743.49).

Trinity Mirror Company Profile

Trinity Mirror plc is a national and regional news publisher. The Company is engaged in producing and distributing content through newspapers and associated digital platforms. It operates through four segments: Publishing, which includes all of its newspapers and associated digital publishing; Printing, which provides printing services to the publishing segment and to third parties; Specialist Digital, which includes its digital recruitment classified business and its digital marketing services businesses, and Central, which includes revenue and costs not allocated to the operational divisions.

