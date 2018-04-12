Head to Head Survey: SouthCrest Financial Group (SCSG) and Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ: TBK) and SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triumph Bancorp $217.88 million 3.73 $36.22 million $1.57 24.87 SouthCrest Financial Group $24.75 million 2.47 $13.66 million $1.56 6.35

Triumph Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SouthCrest Financial Group. SouthCrest Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triumph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Triumph Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SouthCrest Financial Group has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triumph Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triumph Bancorp 16.62% 9.38% 1.07% SouthCrest Financial Group 16.10% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Triumph Bancorp and SouthCrest Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triumph Bancorp 0 2 6 0 2.75 SouthCrest Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.38, indicating a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Triumph Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Triumph Bancorp is more favorable than SouthCrest Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SouthCrest Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Triumph Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Triumph Bancorp beats SouthCrest Financial Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company. Through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB (TBK Bank), the Company offers traditional banking services, as well as commercial finance products. The Company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Asset Management and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital with revenue derived from factoring services. The Banking segment includes the operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under its Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Asset Management segment includes the operations of Triumph Capital Advisors, LLC with revenue derived from fees for providing other services related to collateralized loan obligation funds. The Corporate segment includes holding company financing and investment activities and management and administrative expenses to support the overall operations of the Company.

SouthCrest Financial Group Company Profile

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Bank is a retail bank operation, which offers consumer and commercial loans, checking, savings, credit cards, debit cards, online banking and bill pay services. The Company operates 10 branches throughout Georgia. The Bank offers personal and business banking services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, personal consumer loans, credit cards, business checking accounts and others. The Bank also offers various services and tools for business, including remote deposit capture, positive pay, automated clearing house, online wires, merchant services, cash management, business payroll and record checks. The Bank offers commercial and real estate loans. The bank also provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

