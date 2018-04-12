Trollcoin Market Cap Reaches $625,406.00 (CRYPTO:TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $625,406.00 and $280.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Trollcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00688285 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006798 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003801 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001779 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00099017 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 572,128,863 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoinbase.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade. It is not possible to purchase Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

