TSO3 (TOS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Shares of TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 88555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of TSO3 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TSO3 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of TSO3 from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TSO3 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TSO3 from C$4.50 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.12.

In other TSO3 news, Director Richard Mark Rumble bought 105,900 shares of TSO3 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,897.00.

About TSO3

TSO3 Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the sale, production, maintenance, research, development and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies and accessories for heat-sensitive medical devices. The Company designs products for sterile processing areas in the hospital environment.

