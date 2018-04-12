TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 1.6% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 81,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 839,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 323,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,302,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $876,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.43 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.94. 9,311,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,585,460. The firm has a market cap of $99,930.41, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

