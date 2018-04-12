TSP Capital Management Group LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Dow Chemical (DWDP)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dow Chemical makes up 2.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth $71,079,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth $1,218,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth $228,998,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dow Chemical in the third quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DWDP traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $66.47. 8,044,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Dow Chemical has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a market capitalization of $153,459.33, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dow Chemical from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dow Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on Dow Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dow Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

Dow Chemical Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

