Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Tullow Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

TUWLF stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds an interests and operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The firm offers exploration and appraisal, development and production, finance and portfolio management, and risk management business models.

