Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 11.36% 16.18% 7.47% Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.84 billion $542.67 million 11.17 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.87

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Competitors 605 1857 1939 98 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 67.02%. Given Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.7% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. rivals beat Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engaged in establishing and operating a Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) network in Turkey and regional states. The Company’s segments include Turkcell Turkey, which includes the operations of Turkcell Superonline, Turkcell Satis ve Dagitim Hizmetleri A.S., group call center operations of Global Bilgi Pazarlama Danisma ve Cagri Servisi Hizmetleri A.S., Turktell Bilisim Servisleri A.S., Kule Hizmet ve Isletmecilik A.S., Turkcell Odeme Hizmetleri A.S. and Turkcell Gayrimenkul Hizmetleri A.S; Turkcell International, which includes the operations of Kibris Mobile Telekomunikasyon Limited Sirketi, Eastasian Consortium BV, lifecell LLC, UkrTower LLC, LLC Global Bilgi, Turkcell Europe GmbH, Lifetech LLC, Beltower LLC and Fintur Holdings BV, and Other, which comprises the information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and non-group call center operations of Turkcell Global Bilgi and Turkcell Finansman AS.

