Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded at Vetr

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 26th. The brokerage presently has a $35.33 target price on the social networking company’s stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Aegis raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,032.84, a PE ratio of 489.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $36.80.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.12 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, General Counsel Vijaya Gadde sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 18,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $409,688.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,254,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,353,502.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,252,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,465,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

