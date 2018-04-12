Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 36,000 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 248.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of NuVasive worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in NuVasive by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NuVasive by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,144 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in NuVasive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUVA shares. Wells Fargo cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BidaskClub cut NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,840.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.11 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NuVasive Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

