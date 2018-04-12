Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) Position Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE:AJRD) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 248,462 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.33% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 347.0% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 175,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 136,110 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 178.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,195,000 after buying an additional 131,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,504,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after buying an additional 64,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2,105.80, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 47.43%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

