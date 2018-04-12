Synovus (SNV) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Synovus (NYSE:SNV) by 78.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,291 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 172,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Synovus worth $18,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 182,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,754,000 after buying an additional 130,280 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Synovus by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 739,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,470,000 after purchasing an additional 291,904 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Synovus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray started coverage on Synovus in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Synovus in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Synovus from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Synovus stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 549,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,138. Synovus has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $5,893.71, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Synovus (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.60 million. Synovus had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 18.27%. Synovus’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Synovus will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Synovus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Synovus’s payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Synovus declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen J. Gula sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $123,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,974.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise cash management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

