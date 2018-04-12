FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,878 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of FirstService worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 19.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 214.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 221,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FirstService by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 612,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 43,482 shares during the last quarter. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $71.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,459.25, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.49.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $438.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.13 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential, and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

