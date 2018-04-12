Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $18.53 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (BG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 333,371 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of Bunge worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 261,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,550,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $10,062,000. Argentiere Capital AG acquired a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Hill Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price target on Bunge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded Bunge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Bunge stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 577,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $10,425.86, a PE ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 1.14. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $63.87 and a 1-year high of $83.75.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $11.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.85%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

