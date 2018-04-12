Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 37,100 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.13% of The Ensign Group worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENSG. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1,381.34, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $487.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENSG shares. SunTrust Banks set a $29.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Barry Port sold 20,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $490,560.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,124. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

