Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Position in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.19% of DST Systems worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,107,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,001,000 after acquiring an additional 73,408 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,037,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,398 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 969,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 696,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 411,393 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 45,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $3,794,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,556.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vercie L. Lark sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $451,656.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,995.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DST opened at $83.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,960.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. DST Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $84.48.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.38 million. DST Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that DST Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

