Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $18.17 Million Holdings in Hospital Co. of America (HCA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Hospital Co. of America worth $18,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Hospital Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 13,470 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,137,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,719,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hospital Co. of America by 195.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hospital Co. of America stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,256,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,169,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $33,916.17, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.47. Hospital Co. of America has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $106.84.

Hospital Co. of America (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.25. Hospital Co. of America had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Hospital Co. of America will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hospital Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other Hospital Co. of America news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 58,175 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $5,526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,850,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,025 shares of Hospital Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $2,243,466.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,084.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,918 shares of company stock valued at $48,186,093 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hospital Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hospital Co. of America from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on Hospital Co. of America in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Hospital Co. of America in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.95.

Hospital Co. of America Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

