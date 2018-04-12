205,813 Shares in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 205,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.31% of Hill-Rom as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $839,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 95,593 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after buying an additional 166,057 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Hill-Rom in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.89.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.30. 264,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,086. The firm has a market cap of $5,741.90, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $91.11.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $669.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.73%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc is a global medical technology company. The Company partners with health care providers across care settings, by focusing on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes in five core areas: advancing mobility, wound care and prevention, patient monitoring and diagnostics, surgical safety and efficiency and respiratory health.

