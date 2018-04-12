Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 16,479 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 58.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 165,342 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,097.71, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.91. CytomX Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.17% and a negative return on equity of 71.42%. research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick W. Gluck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $159,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 2,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $68,006.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,537.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,548 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,686. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company uses its Probody technology platform to create cancer immunotherapies against clinically validated targets, as well as to develop cancer therapeutics against difficult-to-drug targets. Its pipeline is focused on the development of therapies in a set of modalities: Probody cancer immunotherapies, Probody drug conjugates, T-cell engaging Probody bispecifics and ProCAR-NK cell therapies.

