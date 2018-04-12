BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 178.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.30% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 993,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,762,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,372,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 47,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 71,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 812,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 362,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.53% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

