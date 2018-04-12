Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.11% of Zogenix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zogenix by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,670,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,646,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 622,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zogenix by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,532,000 after purchasing an additional 277,214 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zogenix by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,529,000 after purchasing an additional 386,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,750,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

ZGNX opened at $39.20 on Thursday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $1,564,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

