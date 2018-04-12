Veritex Holdings (VBTX) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,672 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.20% of Veritex worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 138.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 627,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $668.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 18.67%. equities analysts expect that Veritex Holdings will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Veritex in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray raised Veritex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other Veritex news, insider Michael Clayton Riebe purchased 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $50,374.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,654 shares in the company, valued at $419,395.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

