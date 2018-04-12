CEVA, Inc. (CEVA) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,333 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of CEVA worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 29,014 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $603,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 602,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,794,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded CEVA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CEVA in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on CEVA from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $31,872.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $36.45 on Thursday. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $803.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. CEVA had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

