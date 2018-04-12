Two Sigma Investments LP Has $8.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 32,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.10. 557,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,652. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $88.73 and a 12-month high of $108.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

