PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,772 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.13% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 288,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 54,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 46,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 42,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $375,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.37. The company had a trading volume of 606,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $6,096.25, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.74 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 30.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company is focused on relationship-based business banking to small, middle-market and venture-backed businesses. As of October 23, 2017, the Bank offered a range of loan and deposit products and services through 83 branches located throughout the state of California, one branch located in Durham, North Carolina, and several loan production offices located in cities across the country.

