Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 6,320 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.22% of Ducommun worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCO shares. B. Riley cut their price target on Ducommun from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Ducommun from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Reardon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $616,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,463.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $30.13 on Thursday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $336.36, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.75. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $142.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Ducommun’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions.

