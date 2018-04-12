Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Holdings Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,340.99, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $61.98.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th.

In related news, Director Madeleine L. Champion acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.72 per share, with a total value of $52,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $62,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,462 shares of company stock worth $443,983 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

