Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.44 Million in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 509,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Horizon Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 449,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 152,405 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Pharma by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,160,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,743,000 after buying an additional 149,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Horizon Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Mizuho raised Horizon Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub lowered Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Horizon Pharma from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Shares of HZNP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.77. 1,633,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,058. The company has a market cap of $2,286.56, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $274.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.48 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 38.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.44 Million in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/two-sigma-investments-lp-takes-position-in-horizon-pharma-plc-hznp-updated-updated-updated.html.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing, acquiring and commercializing differentiated and accessible medicines that address unmet medical needs. As of December 31, 2016, the Company marketed 11 medicines through its orphan, rheumatology and primary care business units.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.