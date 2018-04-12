Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $7.77 Million in Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.35% of Qualys as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 119,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Qualys by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 2,331.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qualys by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,197,000 after buying an additional 185,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.70. 141,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,253. The company has a market cap of $2,939.62, a PE ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.84. Qualys has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $79.40.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.96 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 17.52%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Qualys will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Qualys declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qualys news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $718,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,890,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,907.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,801 shares of company stock worth $3,908,539. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Qualys from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

